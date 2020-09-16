RIVERS GOVT TO PARTNER FRSC ON ROAD SAFETY, LAUDS MINI NUMBER PLATE MACHINE INITIATIVE

Towards ensuring better road safety in Rivers State, the State Government, through the Ministry of Information and Communications, has assured on supporting the State’s Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

A report by Soibi Max-Alalibo, SA on Media to the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communication disclosed that, giving the assurance, today, September 15, 2020, during a working visit to the Ministry by the leadership of the Command, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said it is a characteristic of the State Government under His Excellency Nyesom Wike, to always support Federal agencies in the State.

“Rivers State under the able leadership of His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has demonstrated that supporting Federal agencies is not a challenge. He understands that synergy between the State Government and Federal agencies promotes rapid development and progress”, he said.

He continued that the Ministry, through its media organisations, will publicise the developmental programmes of the Command aimed at developing the State by ensuring safety of lives on roads.

“You can be rest assured that whatever enlightenment programme that you would desire to run in this State, the Ministry will support you whole-heartedly”, he said.

The Commissioner, who is also a Special Road Safety Marshal, emphasised on the need for drivers to understand that most accidents on the road are caused by people who refuse to obey road safety regulations.

“That’s why this enlightenment you’re talking about is something that we would want to be part of”, Nsirim said, noting that people will be enlightened to get valid number plates and drivers’ license.

He called on drivers to obey traffic rules, ensure that they have the right number plates, and also get valid drivers’ license.

He also lauded the Command’s new initiative of providing a Mini Number Plate machine which will make it faster and easier for drivers to get their number plates.

Earlier, the State FRSC Sector Commander, Corp Commander Salisu Umar Galadunci, had sought the support of the State Government in ensuring safer roads in the State.

This, he said, could be achieved through due enlightenment of the public, particularly drivers, on safety measures to be taken, and enforcement of same, towards the achievement of FRSC’s Vision 2020-2050 on road safety in Nigeria.