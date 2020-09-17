GOV WIKE REDEEMS N30 MILLION BOUNTY, OVER BOBOSKY CAPTURE

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has redeemed the thirty million (N30,000,000) Naira bounty he promised anyone who gives information that will lead to the capture of the notorious criminal called Bobosky.

A report by Juliana Masi, Press Officer, Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt, disclosed that, Governor Wike, while presenting the cheque to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, who received it on behalf of the security personnel and the whistle blower in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, September 17th, said that he was elated that the police force and the public worked assiduously to ensure the capture of the criminal.

Governor Wike, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, emphasized that his government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of all Rivers people.

“Governor Wike will continue to stand by his words, as this is not the first time such redemption is occurring in the State. If we can recall when the Governor made a promise over Don Wani, a criminal who disturbed the peace of ONELGA, all security agencies and citizenry were activated to capture him, and the pledge was also redeemed”, he said.

He thanked the Nigeria Police and the public for their belief in Governor Wike’s promise to reward all those who would help in the capture of Bobosky.

“I thank the police officers for the gallantry in arresting the criminals and I also thank the informants who cannot be mentioned here.”

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan thanked the Governor for fulfilling his promise. He stressed that it was not an easy task as the police did not sleep over the case but exhibited mark of professionalism throughout the operation.

He added that the IGP Community Police Scheme is working perfectly well in information and intelligence gathering which helps the police in reducing crime in the state.

He assured the people of Rivers State that the Police will not relent in their duties and will therefore continue to partner with the public to wipe out all criminal elements in the state. Continuing, he promised to capture the remaining members of the Bobosky gang, and also the so-called VIP and his gang terrorizing the Ahoada axis of the State.