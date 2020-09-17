UK TO SEIZE ASSETS, BAN PERPETRATORS OF VIOLENCE IN FORTHCOMING EDO, ONDO GUBER ELECTIONS

“As we all rebuild from #COVID19, countries must continue to embrace the tenets of #Democracy – Transparency, responsiveness & Accountability. We look forward to seeing peaceful #Edo and #Ondo states elections, where the mandate of the people is respected and protected.”

The United Kingdom has sent out a strongly worded statement signifying it’s intentions to ban and seize the overseas assets of anyone found culpable of electoral violence during the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections slated for Saturday, September 19th and Saturday, October 10th, 2020, respectively.

This terse warning, which was contained in a statement titled: “Uk To Seize The Asset and Ban Perpetrators of Violence in the Forthcoming Elections of Edo and Ondo State” and released by the British High Commission and UK Embassy in Nigeria, on Wednesday, September 16th, further stated that the High commission would also send observers to monitor the upcoming elections in the two states, adding that the elections are important, both as an essential element of effective governance within both states and an indicator of the strength of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

According to the statement, the United Kingdom takes a strong stand against election-related violence and, just as it did in the general election in 2019, would continue to take action against individuals identified as being responsible for violence during the elections.

The statement which confirmed that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, had already met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and called for a hitch-free election, stressed that the discussions with the leaders of the political parties focused on the need for the parties’ leaders to prevail on their supporters to avoid violence before and after the elections, even as it applauded the National Peace Committee and INEC convened peace accord in Edo State, which the qualified political parties participating in the elections, appended their signatures to.

“The UK will continue to provide support and engagement as we move towards these elections. We urge INEC, the Police and all other agencies involved to work together to deliver free, fair and credible elections,” the statement declared.

