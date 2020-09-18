Edo 2020: GOVERNOR WIKE’S LIFE IS IN DANGER IN EDO STATE

PRESS RELEASE

GOVERNOR WIKE’S LIFE IS IN DANGER IN EDO STATE

The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a worrisome report that the Hotel our Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is staying in Benin City is presently under siege by over 300 policemen.

What is more disturbing is that the policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebanji have also been very audible with threats that he should leave Edo State.

We want to place on record that the Rivers State Governor was appointed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for the September 19th 2020 Edo State Governorship election.

This is a legitimate, constitutionally recognized appointment in the electoral rules, guidelines and processes of our country.

It confers on him, the democratic authority to be in Edo State to spearhead the campaign and lend support to the Governorship candidate of his political party.

Governor Wike has not committed any crime to warrant this intimidation and we want to state categorically that the siege on his hotel is totally unlawful, illegitimate and provocative.

This is even more so when placed against the backdrop of the fact that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who equally occupies this same position in the All Progressives Congress, APC and indeed his counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, are all in Benin, Edo State, carrying out the same assignment for the APC.

They are moving about freely, without any siege on their locations or molestation, threats, harassments and intimidation.

We hereby put the Nigerian Government and International Community on notice that the life of Governor Wike is in danger and under serious threat.

Rivers People will hold the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu personally responsible if any thing happens to the life of our Governor.

We also appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to uphold the tenets of democracy by making good his pledge of ensuring a free, fair, credible and transparent election, devoid of intimidation in Edo State.

Nigeria is a democracy. Let us play by the rules.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

September 18, 2020