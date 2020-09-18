Education: UKAH TASKS CIEs, LEAs, OTHERS ON TACKLING ILLEGAL COLLECTION OF LEVIES, SAYS TEACHERS’ MERIT AWARD AIMS TO MOTIVATE THEM

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has called on Local Education Authority Secretaries (LEAs), Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to collaborate with the Ministry towards tackling illegal collection of levies in schools.

Mr. Ukah, made the call on Thursday, 17/09/2020, when Executive members of the NUT, Delta State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit, stressing that all hands must be on deck to change the narratives.

The Commissioner, who urged teachers, particularly those without any blemishes to be nominated for recognition in the the forthcoming teachers award, stated that the students had already commenced their individual nomination for their best teachers’ award, just as he reiterated that the proposed award would be conducted under strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

While saying that such recognition was geard towards motivating teachers, the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner warned against pressuring politicians and other stakeholders to lobby for posting.

Mr. Ukah, who said that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education effectively carried out all the recommended guidelines for the safe reopening of school for the exit class, urged the people, especially teachers and students, not to relax the protocols as a result of the decline in the curve of COVID19.

He called on LEAs to work in synergy with CIEs who are his representatives in the local government areas, adding that the issue of superiority should therefore not arise.

In his remarks, Delta State Chairman, NUT, Comrade Titus Okotie, commended the state government and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in particular for providing COVID-19 preventive items needed to safeguarding the health of the children.

Comrade Okotie lauded the State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for instituting the Annual Teachers’ Merit Award and described the initiative as a morale booster to teachers, adding that it would give teachers a sense of belonging aimed at improving their service delivery for the overall development of the educational system.

The Chairman appreciated the State Governor for the prompt payment of the salaries of primary school teachers, and payment of subvention to school heads as well as the existing cordial relationship with their union.

He enumerated non release of the 2019/2020 promotion for the eligible teacher’s in the secondary school, non inclusion of the primary school teachers in the implementation of the new minimum wage, shortage of teachers, particularly in primary schools, and the superiority tussle between CIEs and the LEAs, among others, as crucial issues confronting teachers.