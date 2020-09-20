Edo 2020: Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu Congratulates Obaseki on Re-election

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election by the people of Edo state.

The Minority Leader, in a statement on Sunday, September 20th, described Governor Obaseki’s re-election as well-deserving given his sterling performance in developing the state and empowering the people during his first tenure.

The lawmaker also praised the people of Edo state for the courage they exhibited in coming out enmasse not only to vote, but also to protect their votes and monitor the process to the end.

The Minority leader applauded the Chairman of the South South PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the leadership role he played towards the success of the election.

The lawmaker also commended Governor Nyesom Wike, the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as other PDP governors, the PDP National Assembly Caucus, leaders, elders and teeming members of the party in Edo State, the South South zone and the nation at large for their roles in upholding a free, fair and credible electoral process in Edo state.

Hon. Elumelu urged Governor Obaseki to continue in providing good governance for the people of Edo state, which was the basis of his incontestable victory in the election.