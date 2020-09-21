Edo 2020: WIKE COMMENDS INEC, POLICE

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and the Police over their conduct during the Edo Governorship Election.

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State

Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed in a statement that Governor Wike, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election, made the commendation while addressing a mammoth crowd of Party supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on Sunday, September 21, 2020.

He stated that the conduct of INEC and the Police showed that they were ready to correct the mistakes of the past.

The Governor also commended the people of Edo State for ending godfatherism with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“With the re-election of Governor Obaseki, the entire South-South Region is now completely PDP.

“What this means is that the entire South-South can now speak with one voice on issues concerning us, ” he stated.

Governor Wike thanked the people of the State for their prayers that led to the Edo State victory.