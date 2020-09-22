Edo 2020: OBASEKI’S TRIUMPH IS VICTORY FOR EDO PEOPLE BY EDO PEOPLE, SAYS GOV WIKE

Rivers State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Campaign Council for the September 19th, Edo State Governorship election, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the victory of the PDP in the election, was a victory for the people of Edo State, made possible by the determination and commitment of Edo people themselves.

The Governor who said this at the Rivers State Government House on Sunday, September 20th, evening while speaking to Rivers Elders and Leaders who came to welcome him back to the state after the polls, said it was possible because Edo people were determined to stop Godfatherism in the state.

He said: “The victory is for Edo people. It is a victory for the entire people of Edo State. The people of Edo were really committed and their level of commitment led to them achieving victory.

“They all came out because they wanted to stop Godfatherism. If they were not committed, there is nothing we would have done, even with all the Governors there, as the Governors were not the ones to vote.”

He explained that the triumph of the PDP was achieved through the combined effort of the Party’s Governors and stakeholders, as they all worked together to a secure the victory.

Governor Wike said: “The Governors worked together to make sure Edo goes to PDP. It was not a one-man thing, it was a collective effort.

“The Governor of Edo State was quite committed and my colleagues, the Governors of Delta and Governor of Oyo state worked all through the night to make sure this victory was achieved.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s electoral process Governor Wike said the key to free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria lies in the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies.

“I have always said the only people that can ensure credible elections is INEC and the police. If they agree for elections to be free and fair it would be free and fair.

“There was an obvious level of neutrality in this election. If INEC conducts elections this way, people would begin to have faith in the system.

“If they have made mistakes before we wouldn’t continue to make mistakes, as what happened was a clear choice of Edo people.”

He went on to commend INEC and security agencies, even as he expressed optimism that Ondo State and other subsequent elections would experience a similar level of neutrality from INEC and security agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the Leaders, Chairman of Rivers State Elders forum Chief Ferdinard Anabraba said the victory of PDP in Edo is very significant as it has brought all South-South states under PDP.

He told Governor Wike that; “you have proved once again that when you are committed to a course, for you it is nothing less than total. The success of PDP in Edo is very significant.

“We know the contribution you have made to PDP, but you have now added one more state to the PDP. You have made the South-South part of Nigeria PDP.

“We congratulate you on this successful assignment for the party, as we look forward to many more achievements in the years ahead.”