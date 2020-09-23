Boko Haram Victim: GOV ZULUM PRESENTS N20M CHEQUE TO LATE COL. BAKO’S WIDOW, ORPHAN

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has presented a cheque of 20 million naira to the widow and orphan left behind by late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako, who died as a result of the Boko Haram attack around Damboa.

Recall that Governor Zulum had announced the donation of 20 million naira to take care of the families left by the Late Military officer. He made the announcement during the burial of the late Dahiru Bako, on Tuesday 22nd, September, 2020.

Governor Zulum also announced the donation of two million naira each to the families of 3 soldiers that died along with the commanding officer of the 25 task force brigade, Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako.

“I was made to aware that three other soldiers also lost their lives along with Col. Bako, therefore, have made the donation of 2 million Naira each to their families.” Zulum said.