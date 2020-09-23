Education: DELTA GOVT APPROVES REOPENING OF PRIMARY, SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the reopening of primary and secondary schools in the state for the conclusion of the 2019/2020 academic session and the commencement of the 2020/2021 new academic session.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba indicated that secondary school students in JSS 1, JSS 2, SS 1 and SS 2 that are yet to write the second term examination will resume from Monday, September 28, 2020 to Friday, October 9, 2020 to enable them prepare for and write their second term examinations in order to conclude the 2019/2020 academic session, while boarders are expected to resume on Sunday, October 27, 2020.

Also, Primary School Pupils in primary 4 and 5 that are yet to complete the second term examination would resume on Tuesday October 6, 2020 to Friday, October 9, 2020.

The statement further stressed that second term examinations will be waived for pupils in primaries 1 to 3.

Mr. Ukah stated that the resumption date for First term in the 2020/2021 academic session for both pupils and students in primary and secondary school will run from Monday, October 12, 2020 to Friday December 18, 2020. While, the resumption date for Second Term is scheduled to commence on January 4, 2021 and terminate on Wednesday March 31, 2021.

According to the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, third term is scheduled to commence from April 12, 2021 and end on August 13, 2021.

He added that the resumption for all Nursery/Pre – primary KG 1 to 3 pupils have been deferred to January 2021.

He advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption dates to prepare their children and wards.