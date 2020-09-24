EDO ELECTION HAS RE-UNITED S-SOUTH MORE – Gov Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his victory in the September 19 gubernatorial election has strengthened the unity among the states in the South-South region.

He said this during his thank you visit to the Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Obaseki said, “This election has united us in Edo State and has made us speak as one. With all the cash spent by the opposition party, look at the margin with which we defeated the opposition in the final election results. The election has further re-united us together.

“Edo is that thread linking the sub-region together, Edo is the glue that holds the sub-region together.”

According to him, Edo and Akwa-Ibom share similar experience and have learnt from it, which helped in the victory in the state, adding, “We owe a responsibility to our people in the region to continue to deepen cooperation.”

“Thank you for the advice, support, sacrifices and assistance you rendered to us which helped us win the election. We have moved around the sub-region to thank all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors for all their support,” the governor added.

He assured that the governors in the South-South region will work together in resuscitating the South-South regional integration bloc of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross-Rivers, Edo and Delta States (BRACED) commission, adding that the region can no longer accept a situation where the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is unable to play its role.

Obaseki noted that it was time they came together as a sub-region to take their fate in their hands and determine the future for themselves, adding, “We can’t accept the situation where our own NDDC is not playing its role as it should. It is so because we have not come together as a region to take our fate in our hands and determine our future.”

The Senator Representing Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide expressed appreciation to the Government and People of Akwa-Ibom State for their support and prayers.

The Vice National Chairman of the PDP, South-South and Chairman Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, said Udom Emmanuel and the people of Akwa-Ibom State inspired Edo people to march to victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

“At the beginning, we saw very many government appointees resigned and it created fear and tension but I encouraged them not to be afraid as same thing happened in Akwa-Ibom between Godswill Akpabio and Governor Udom Emmanuel but Udom still won the election.

“We got our inspiration from you and you supported us and the rest is history as we won the election following your footsteps,” he said.

Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, said with the victory in last Saturday’s Governorship election in Edo State, “we have rewritten the history of democracy in Nigeria. The region has rewritten the history of Nigeria through the Edo election of Saturday, September 19, 2020. The election is now a platform to negotiate the rights of the region with regard to economy and political destiny. We are happy the victory was achieved together as a region.

“We have made a statement in this election and we will be respected for that. How can someone come from one region, make a statement for another region. I thank Edo people for ensuring that the region took its pride of place in the nation.”

The governor urged leaders of the PDP to ensure the party is stronger as nobody should boast of winning Edo election, not even the governor of the state, adding, “When God is with you, you find favour in the sight of God. God made INEC to do the right thing. Governor Obaseki needs support and I call on the people of Edo State to support the governor and ensure that he succeeds in his second term.”