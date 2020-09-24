I WILL NOT RETURN TO APC – Gov Obaseki

An old video by defeated All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, in the September 19th, 2020 Edo State Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, where he appealed to victorious Governor Godwin Obaseki, who clinched a resounding landslide triumph in the poll, to return to the APC, has been re-released and has gone viral on social media.

In the viral online broadcast, which was apparently made about three months ago, when Governor Obaseki joined the PDP but has re-surfaced on Wednesday, September 23rd night, perhaps to re-inforce the reported on-going plot by some interests, to lure the victorious Edo State Governor back to his old party, APC, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said, “We are going to talk to everybody. We are going to bring everybody back. I want to salute my brother, the governor. I will like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family, we have a disagreement.

“Let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out. I made that mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievous error and I will not want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake.

“I will like to appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back. In APC, he is recognised as a leader and it would be difficult for him to be recognised as a leader in the new party he is going to.

“Certainly, we are ready to work with him and all well-meaning Edo people. We believe it is time to bring peace back to Edo State.”

However, any hopes by the APC that Governor Obaseki who scored 307,955 votes to defeat Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes in the Edo Guber election, that the re-rlected Edo state governor will return to APC, have already been dashed, when GovernorObaseki, while speaking on his victory during an interview programme broadcast by Arise TV, on Tuesday, September 22, said he has no immediate plans of returning to the APC.

Hear him: “I won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, a party which I’m a member now.

“I think it would be immoral and unfair to begin to even have any other consideration at this point about leaving the platform that gave me the mandate.

“There must be morals in politics. At this point in time, I do not think that it’s a proper thing to do to jettison the party that brought you to power.

“That issue doesn’t arise at this present time.”

Recall that Governor Obaseki was humiliated and embarrassed, before being disqualified from contesting the APC primary election, in a well orchestrated plot, hatched and executed to perfection, by former APC National Chairman and touted godfather of Edo state politics, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Governor Obaseki however decamped to PDP in June, was handed the Guber ticket to run for the election and won a resounding victory in a poll that has been adjudged by all quarters including the Presidency, the opposition and both local and international observers as free, fair and arguably the most credible election conducted in Nigeria, since the advent of this democratic dispensation.

Recently also, Governor Obaseki, speaking in Port Harcourt, when he visited Governor Nyesom Wike, on his thank you tour of states that supported and contributed to his successful reelection, expressed profound gratitude to the Rivers State Governor for the huge role he played in ensuring his smooth movement into PDP and the perfection of the election strategies that delivered victory.

Governor Obaseki, speaking in Government House, Port Harcourt, said: “After I was pushed out of my former Party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm, changed my cloths and gave me food to eat.

“It was in this house, the Campaign Council met to work out the key strategies that led us to victory.

“You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God. He has used people like you to make it happen,” the Edo Governor confessed.