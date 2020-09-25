EDO GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION WAS A BIRTHDAY GIFT FOR NIGERIANS @ 60 – Amb. Idawene

Basking in the euphoria of achieving a successful governorship election in Edo State, the North, South Progressives Movement of Nigeria NASOP, has applauded the the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, and the security agencies for ensuring a hitch free polls in the state.

The national publicity secretary of NASOP, Amb. Oke Idawene JP, who made the commendations while appraising the governorship election during a press briefing in Asaba, stated that the election has rekindled the hopes of Nigerians in democratic governance, adding that the governorship election was a watershed in the nation’s democratic experience.

He stated that for the first time in the history of the democratic process in the country, electoral results were uploaded from the polling units to the central database, which was an indication of a transparent process saying that it will entrenched good governance in the country.

He thanked president Mohammadu Buhari for not interfering in the processes just as he noted that the security agencies conducted themselves professionally.

“We are saying congratulations to Nigerians for a successful and fairest election in the history of Nigeria. Election results were uploaded from the polling stations to the cyber for transparency. I thank Edo Residents Electoral Commission REC. I was a state agent in the election and i can attest that the election was free, fair and credible.

“We are appealing to the president to ensure that the Ondo state governorship elections is credible. Now votes count in Nigeria and i can tell you it is a sign of good governance. For NASOP, the Edo state governorship election was a 60th birthday gift to Nigerians.”

He reiterated that the election has finally killed Godfatherism in the Nigeria politics and commended the United States President, the United Kingdom and other countries for their support in ensuring free and fair election.

According to Idawene, “NASOP is a brain child of Progressives who are disenchanted by the level of poverty in the country and are poised to promote good governance across all levels of government. NASOP will always defend the will of the citizens. That is why we are urging Nigerians to embrace NASOP so that collectively we can turn the fortunes of the country for good.”