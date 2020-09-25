GOV WIKE CHARGES MUSLIMS TO EMULATE PROPHET MOHAMMED

A Special Juma’at Service was held in Port Harcourt to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Nigeria’s Independence.

The independence celebration shall be on the 1st of October, 2020.

Muslim faithfuls converged at the Mile One Central Mosque, Diobu in Port Harcourt to pray for God’s grace on leaders and unity of the country.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, issued on September 25, 2020, disclosed that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was represented by his Special Adviser on School Sports, Alhaji Aribitonye Okiri.

Governor Wike harped on the importance of mutual respect and tolerance among Nigerians despite religious and tribal differences.

Such practice, he said, will promote harmonious living.

He pointed out that Nigeria is experiencing myriad of challenges that require concerted efforts of leaders and Nigerians alike in addressing them.

The Governor assured that his administration would continue to implement people-oriented policies and programmes that would engender wealth creation.

He said his administration’s focus is to promote peace and stability among the citizenry, which is why so much support has been given to the security agencies.

Governor Wike urged them to continue to pray for the country by emulating the lifestyle of Prophet Mohammed.

In his admonition, the Chief Imam of the Mile One Central Mosque, Alhaji Murtala Suleiman Abdulsalam emphasised the need for truth and justice to be entrenched to build hope in Nigerians.

He urged public office officers and elected representatives to put national good above personal interest so as to serve effectively.

He said Muslims in the state would continue to cooperate with government in its quest to creating a peaceful and prosperous society.

The Chief Imam commended Governor Wike for evacuating street traders in Mile one and addressing the perennial flood situation that have enhanced the status of the mosque.

On his part, the Rivers State Islamic Leader/Vice President General, Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Uhor urged Muslims to become agents of positive change by adhering to the teachings of Allah.

He noted that Nigeria can attain self sufficiency and development if Muslims are resolved to contribute their quota by discouraging corruption.