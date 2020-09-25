OBASEKI, SHAIBU VISIT VP, OSINBAJO (Photo News)

Edo State Governor and governor-elect, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy and deputy governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Friday, September 25, 2020, visited the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his office, at the State House, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The governor earlier led a delegation of party chieftains to the President as part of his thank you visit, to appreciate the President for ensuring that the September 19, governorship election in Edo State was free, fair, credible and transparent.

Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu.