News, Politics, Presidency

OBASEKI, SHAIBU VISIT VP, OSINBAJO (Photo News)

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (r) and Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor and governor-elect, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy and deputy governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Friday, September 25, 2020, visited the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his office, at the State House, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The governor earlier led a delegation of party chieftains to the President as part of his thank you visit, to appreciate the President for ensuring that the September 19, governorship election in Edo State was free, fair, credible and transparent.

Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.