DELTA COMMISSIONS, HANDS OVER MODEL SECONDARY SCHOOL, OGINIBO, BUILT BY NNPC/TOTAL PARTNERSHIP

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, Secretary to the state government, Chiedu Ebie Esq., who represented the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other important personalities, on Thursday, September 24th, witnessed the commissioning of a Model Secondary School built by NNPC/Total Upstream Company and Partners at Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Governor Okowa, who lauded the spirit of partnership between the government and NNPC/Total Upstream, charged the Multi-nationals to extend its corporate social responsibility to the maintenance of the infrastructure in the school and also in its areas of operation in the state, noting that this, would create the enduring legacies of developmental partnership instead of monuments, which he noted, often resulted from decay and disuse.

While urging the people of Jeremi Clan, to take ownership and protect public infrastructure provided for the common good of the community, Governor Okowa assured the people of Otu-Jeremi Clan and Ughelli South Local Government Area of his administration’s commitment to the development of the area, which he said can only be achieved through collective efforts and shared responsibility between the government and the people.

He then expressed gratitude to the management of NNPC/Total Upstream and its PSC partners for the show of commitment to corporate social responsibility and urged other private organizations in the state to emulate such.

Member representing Ughelli South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Reuben Izeze, in his comments, equally expressed gratitude to the Multi-nationals for building a Model Secondary School in Oginibo and while assuring that the community would secure and protect the facilities in the school, pledged the continued support of the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area to the government of Governor Okowa.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, while thanking NNPC/Total Upstream and their PSC Partners for investing in an education project for their CSR, noted that it would not only boost the educational infrastructure in the state and charged the community to protect the facilities in the school from vandals who had been a source of threat to school facilities in the state.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Total Upstream companies in Nigeria, Mr Mike Sangster, said that the completion and commissioning of Oginibo Secondary School in Otu-Jeremi was in furtherance of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives of its deep-water operations, adding that the project was borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education.

Highlight of the event was the commissioning of the Oginibo Model Secondary School by the representative of the State Governor, Mr Ebie.

Reported by Oghenero Orovwuje