PRESIDENT BUHARI GREETS FORMER ABIA STATE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, DR CHRIS A. AKOMAS AT 60

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr Chris A. Akomas, on his 60th birthday, wishing the technocrat, administrator and politician more years of strength to keep serving the nation.

The President joins all members of the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC), family and friends of Dr Akomas to celebrate the milestone, marked by years of working in World Bank Project, and a personal choice to start serving the country, initially at Abia State, where he worked as Special Adviser, Commissioner Lands and Survey, and Deputy Governor.

As a member of the Board of Trustees of APC and Federal Commissioner at Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the President affirms that the former Deputy Governor contributed to various reforms in his state, and at the federal level.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will continue to bless Dr Akomas and grant him good health and longer life.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 23, 2020