PRESS RELEASE

Reps Minority Leader Elumelu, Condoles With Deltans on Demise of Former Deputy Governor

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has condoled with the Government and people of Delta State on the passing of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Simeon Ebonka.

In a statement, Hon Elumelu described the former Deputy Governor’s demise as a huge loss, saying that he will be remembered as a man who contributed immensely to the development of Delta State.

Elumelu stressed that the late former Deputy Governor was an epitome of peace and humility, noting that his commitment to the people of Delta State, while in office and out of office, was exceptional and commendable.

The Minority Leader said Mr Ebonka, as a servant of the most High God, has accomplished his ordained task here on earth and his transition, at the glorious age of 77 was divine, as God, who is infinite, has called him into eternal rest.

‘I sincerely condole with His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Government and people of Delta State, and especially the immediate family of His Excellency, Mr. Simeon Ebonka, the former Deputy Governor of our dear State Delta.

“Let us be consoled by the fact that our late elder statesman fought a good fight; he has seen, he has conquered and now he has gone to rest and be with the Lord God Almighty.

“May the soul of our great leader rest in the bosom of the Lord, in Jesus Precious Name. Amen!,” Elumelu prayed.

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives

September 26, 2020