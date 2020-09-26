Simeon Ebonka:  DEATH HAS ROBBED US OF PEACE-LOVING ELDERSTATEMAN – Oborevwori

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed shock over the death of the first elected Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Simeon Ebonka, saying death has robbed the State of a peace-loving elderstateman

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker said that the news of the passing of the former Deputy Governor came to him as a rude shock, noting that the state has lost one of its illustrous sons.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who described Mr Simeon Ebonka as a peace loving and an upright politician , said that the people of Delta state will surely miss him.

According to him; “We have lost a peace-loving elderstateman whose wise counsel and fatherly advise we will miss dearly. He played politics without bitterness. As a Deputy Governor between 1992 and 1993, he made visible contributions towards the solid foundation for the development of our dear state. He has a special place in the history of the State”.

The Speaker admonished the people of Ika Nation and Owa-Alizomor community in Ika North East Local Government Area to take solace in the fact that Mr Simeon Ebonka lived well and was very compassionate and a seasoned administrator.

He said; ” On behalf of my family and constituents, I mourn the demise of our peace-loving elderstateman and first Deputy Governor of Delta State, Simeon Ebonka. We have lost a fine gentleman and a consummate politician of our time. Painful that death robbed us of him now at this time”.

He prayed that God should comfort those he left behind and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and the soul of the departed rest in peace.