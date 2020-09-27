GOV WIKE PROVIDES MORE RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS TO FEDERAL AGENCIES SET TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION OF OGU/WAKAMA ROAD PROJECT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has handed over residential quarters and office spaces to Federal Government Agencies in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

The accommodation facility, which was constructed by the Wike administration to solve housing needs in the area, is made up of 48 units of one bedroom flats, 24 units of two bed room flats and two multi-purpose halls and was handed over to the Chairman of the Council, Navy Captain Victor Erasmus.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed that Governor Wike, who visited the area to assess the facility, directed the Council Chairman to commence the allocation of the accommodation to the various federal agencies in the area.

He said workers in those federal agencies provide services to the state and the accommodation support would enhance their performances.

“We do not like to discriminate. Workers of federal agencies serve the interest of the state. If they do not have accommodation, it will affect their performances.

“We built some of these residential houses because we found out that most of the staff of these federal agencies still come to work here from Port Harcourt .

“Today, we are formally handing over the houses to the Council Chairman and I have directed him to allocate them to the benefitting agencies, National Youth Service Corp(NYSC), Nigeria Immigration Services, Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), State Security Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, National Population Commission, National Identity Management Commission and the National Orientation Agency,” he said.

Governor Wike also inspected the extent of work done at the Government Secondary School Ogu and expressed delight at what has been accomplished at the Girls’ Section of the school.

“I have come to inspect the Secondary School here. We have seen the Girls’ Section and you can see that the contractor has done well.

“We shall release more funds to them so that they can complete the project before December 2020.

“Schools will reopen on the 5th of October 2020. We want the Girls’ Section to be ready for them. After that, we shall focus on completing the boarding facility for the school,” he stated.

The Governor also assured that funds would soon be released to mobilise the contractor for the construction of Ogu- Wakama Road project.