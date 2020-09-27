MY VICTORY AN AFFIRMATION TO CONTINUE GOOD WORKS FOR EDO PEOPLE – Gov Obaseki

**”SAYS THE WAR IS OVER, IT IS TIME TO RE-UNITE, DEVELOP EDO

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his victory in the September 19 governorship election is an affirmation by Edo people to enable him continue and intensify the developmental strides across the state in the next four years.

Obaseki said this at a thanksgiving service on Sunday, organised to celebrate his reelection by the Edo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City.

Edo State Chairman of CAN, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude-Kure and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude led other ministers of God at the thanksgiving service themed “Great Deliverance”, to thank God for a peaceful and successful election in the state.

The governor assured Edo people that he will continue to embrace peace as he has always done because sustainable development can only happen in a peaceful Edo State, adding, “The election war is over and our responsibility as an administration is to re-unite Edo people including our brothers from the other side to enable us have peace, create an environment required to build and develop our state and nation at large.”

“In the build-up to the election, our fear was that of violence, as we never wanted to have election victory over innocent blood. We thank God Almighty that our worst fear never happened in the state.

“Our coming to this point is prophetic as my mother about 30 years ago in a casual conversation said, ‘your generation is the last of the old order and the beginning of the new.’ We should accept the responsibility of fixing Nigeria as no one will do it for us. So, when I found myself in politics, I had no choice but to give my best,” Obaseki said.

The governor expressed appreciation to his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, describing him as an anchor that the Lord used to preserve the administration and for bearing the brunt of the struggle to liberate the state together with his wife, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu and family.

He also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Church and the Muslim community in the state for the prayers and support that led to his victory in the governorship election. He also commended the judiciary and his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support.

The General Overseer, Spirit and Life Bible Church, Apostle Deb’rah Eunice Osagiede, expressed thanks to God for the success of the Edo State Governorship election, adding “when the hands of the Lord is upon a thing it is not negotiable.”

Reading from the Bible Books of Genesis 45:7, Prov. 19:21, Apostle Osagiede compared Governor Obaseki to Joseph in the scripture and thanked God for the victory, urging him to forgive and forget all those that hurt and rejected him.

“The election brought the school of hard knocks like the one Joseph went through in the scripture and the situation revealed the love of God for you. From now on, begin to see yourself as God sees you and this victory has brought a shift in your life as you are highly favoured. The people look forward to a fulfilling second term,” she added.

Apostle Osagiede urged the governor never to complain as God knows that he has a lot to offer to the people of Edo State, adding, “Your integrity, sense of unity and togetherness made a way for you. Hold on to the virtue of integrity and help move the state forward, knowing that nothing will stand on your way.”