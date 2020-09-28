Breaking: UDUAGHAN, DELTA EX-GOVERNOR, DUMPS APC, RETURNS TO PDP WITH SUPPORTERS

Immediate past Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has formally decamped from the All Progressives Congress, APC party and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, today, Monday, September 28th, 2020.

Recall that Dr. Uduaghan, who served as Governor for two terms (2007 -2015) under the PDP, had left the Party for the APC, after he failed to get the ticket to contest for the Delta South Senatorial seat in 2019. He eventually lost to incumbent ranking Senator James Manager in the Senatorial election.

Confirming his return to the PDP on his verified social media Facebook Page, with the featured photograph, the former Delta Governor wrote:

I am back to join forces with other party greats to strengthen our party, the largest Party in Africa -PDP!

Haven tasted the other side, it feels refreshing to be back home!

Thank you all for receiving me back. It feels like I never left.

God bless you!

