DELTA PDP WELCOMES UDUAGHAN

28th September, 2020

“WELCOME HOME”, DELTA PDP HAILS UDUAGHAN’S RETURN, SAYS THE UMBRELLA BIG ENOUGH FOR EVERYONE

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Delta State Chapter, has applauded the decision of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan to return to the PDP.

In a Statement signed by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the Publicity Secretary of the Party in Delta State, PDP described the move as timely and a sort of homecoming.

“We are excited that our former Governor is back home. Politics is about the people; recent political developments in Nigeria have also shown that power and relevance comes from the people. The Uduaghan we know is not unmindful of this fact, this is in addition to the fast-changing political atmosphere in the Country.

“As a political Party, we fully appreciate the fact that his return journey back home may also not be unconnected with the desire to be reunited with his friends, political soulmates and supporters.

“However, it is gratifying to note that our great party is again making deep and appreciable inroads into the political space. Our inclusive politics, consensus building disposition, egalitarianism, good governance records, patriotism and all the qualities that distinguish us from others, are already speaking for us. Therefore, we are very happy to welcome our former Governor and all the returning Party members back into our fold.

“We also welcome new members and we promise to be fair to all as we prepare to rebuild our battered Country”.

Osuoza believes there could not have been a better time to join hands and begin the process of reconstruction and reconciliation. He insists that in this season of uncertainties, PDP offers hope with its liberal and forward-looking leaders across the Country, adding that the return of Uduaghan and other PDP heavyweights will significantly energize the ongoing effort to rebuild our Country.

PDP!

POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.