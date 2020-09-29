Education: EBIE, UKAH URGE NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHERS, EDUCATION OFFICERS TO ADD VALUE TO CHILDREN

The Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie Esq., has urged newly recruited 1,000 teachers and 75 Education Officers to strive towards qualitative service delivery and discharge their duties to the benefits of the state especially children in schools who need the right foundation in their quest to become future leaders.

Mr. Ebie, who gave the advice in Asaba yesterday while declaring open a two-day induction programme, organised by the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said that he was glad to declare the induction ceremony open having been part of the midwifing of the process particularly as the former Commissioner of the ministry.

While reiterating that their recruitment process was transparent and that the inductees, who merited the job, did not influence their recruitment, Mr. Ebie recalled that a total of 52,505 applicants applied and

7,331 was shortlisted for interview.

He said that the purpose of the induction training was to complete the cycle of excellence despite the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, adding that the Education Officers must obtain the mandatory two years field experience before reverting to their post in the ministry.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, admonished the inductees to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and commitment and consider their employment as an opportunity for them to contribute their quota in building mentally and morally balanced children whom he said would be future leaders.

Mr. Ukah, who said that through commitment, effective discipline and personal reorientation, one could excel in any chosen career, stressed the need for the teachers capacity to be constantly built to enable them keep abreast with the modem trends in line with the vision and policy of the Okowa-led administration.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner maintained that the knowledge of the newly recruited teachers would be upgraded through what he termed ‘train the trainer’ approach, adding that they should proud of their profession as that is the only way they can progress as teachers.

He added that as part of the strategies to actualise it’s desire for developing the capacity of teachers in the state geared towards attaining world class standard, the administration of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa deemed it fit to establish the Teachers Professional Development Centre, Owa-Oyibo in Ika North East Local Government Area.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Director-General/Cordinator of Teachers Professional Development Centre, Owa-Oyibo, Chief (Dr.) Anthony Dibashi, and the State Coordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Sarah Uge, enjoined the inductees to maximize the benefits of the initiative to add value to the children by taking their jobs seriously.

The induction programme will also hold in Delta South and Central Senatorial Districts next week. Government Collect, Ughelli will host two centers for Central Senatorial District on October 6 and 7, while Government House Annex, Warri and Yowure College, Ugbuwangue will be venue for South Senatorial District on October 8 and 9 by 9am prompt each day.