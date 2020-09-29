I AM BACK HOME IN PDP – Uduaghan

His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the Immediate Past Governor of Delta State has officially returned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, mammoth supporters and PDP Exco stormed his native Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State where he officially picked up his party card at Unit 1, Ward 6, Abigborodo town at 12:15pm on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Abigborodo was electrified with singing and dancing as the former Governor was welcomed back to his home town. The former Governor said, “ I left my party card at Abigborodo and I have come back to pick it up. I am back to join forces with other great party men and women to strengthen the PDP. We are the largest party in Africa.

I went to taste the other side. Politics is all about challenges. We do not pray against the challenges. Rather we pray for God to give us strength to overcome them.

It gladdened my heart when my ward chairman said that I and my supporters have returned to fill the void we left. I feel good. This is home. PDP is home.”

Appreciating the Governor of Delta State for the excellent job he is doing at the helm of the State, the medical doctor-turned-politician said,

“Let me thank our leader Chief James Ibori, my brother and Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and our great party for making this day possible. Our party is indeed making good strides in our dear state.

We have the manpower and experience to take over Nigeria in the coming election and reposition our country for greater development.

Speaking in his native Itsekiri language, Dr. Uduaghan had a special message for his people,

“We shall get what belongs to us. We will be at the highest level pushing and putting our case on the table so that we can take all that are due us.

I urge us to cooperate with our Governor and leadership of our great party so that the dividends of democracy can get to everyone peacefully,” the former APC stalwart advised.

Monoyo Edon,

Media Assistant to His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, former Governor of Delta State.