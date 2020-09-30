Nigeria At  60: DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI, PREACHES UNITY, LOVE

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigerians in general and Deltans in particular on the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country and tasked Nigerians on peace and unity of the country.In a Press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori equally eulogised past leaders for laying a solid foundation for the development of the country.The Speaker who expressed delight with the theme of the 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration: “Together We Shall Be,” noted that there is strength in diversity and implored Nigerians to live in peace and unity, saying no sacrifice is too much to be made for the unity of the country.According to the statement; ” We should remind ourselves of the values inherent in the idea of Nigeria itself and continue to celebrate our togetherness.We may have our challenges as a nation like any other country but with collective effort these challenges are surmountable”.The Speaker added that; “I want to congratulate fellow Nigerians on the 60th Independence Anniversary of our country. As we celebrate another anniversary of nationhood, let us continue to pray for the unity of the Country and our leaders at all levels. As a people, let us look up to things that unite us rather than emphasing issues capable of tearing us apart. Let us remain hopeful and steadfast for a better nation “.He said Nigerians are resilient people full of vigour and determination, urging all to be retrospective about where we are coming from, where we are and where we want to be.”Our Nation has come of age and so let us build on the remarkable achievements that we have made over the years because there is still much to be done in order to fulfill the dreams of our founding Fathers. God bless our beloved Country”, the Speaker said.He admonished Nigerians to be hopefull and always expect and give their best to their fatherland and wished Nigerians happy 60th Independence anniversary.