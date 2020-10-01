Nigeria @ 60: WE BELONG TO ONE POLITICAL FAMILY IN EDO, SAYS OBASEKI

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that there is no form of political division among political parties in the state, noting that he would carry everyone along in his government.

The governor made the submission during an event themed “Together”, organised to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary in Benin City, the state capital.

Dignitaries at the event include Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Okiye; Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Esther Edigin; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State, Bishop Oriname Oyonude Kure and the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, among others.

He said, “Our victory in the just concluded governorship election does not mean we should isolate ourselves. God gave us victory so as to show that he is God. Now that we have this victory, we are free at last. Nigeria is sixty and Edo State is thirty years old. As far as I am concerned, this victory is a call for service and sacrifice.”

According to him, “I can’t achieve what you expect of me without you. All of us are coming together to build Edo of our dreams. In our quest to build a Nigeria of our dreams, we have started the process by bringing people together. We do not have any political divide in Edo. All the political actors believe that Edo should move forward. On my part, God has made it possible for me to be the governor of the state and I am grateful to him.

Obaseki added, “What that means is that I have responsibility to every Edo citizens and every Edo resident weather they voted for me or not, I will do my part with your prayers and with God on our side we will rebuild Edo and in doing so we will be building one strong united Nigeria.

“If not for God, we would not be celebrating Nigeria at 60. There are not very many countries in the world that have gone through the same experiences as we have in the last sixty years. There is frustration in the land; there is anger but there is hope for Nigeria.”

Noting that it was important to be hopeful, he said, “Without hope, there will be no future. I am grateful to God for using me for strengthen and deepen democracy.”

In a goodwill message, the State Chairman of CAN, Bishop Oriname Kure, prayed that the hand of God will rest on President Muhammadu Buhari, calling on God to strengthen him to be able to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

“We thank God for the lives of all our leaders. We are grateful to God for the victory in the just concluded governorship election. In every generation, God raises men. Men like Governor Godwin Obaseki are very scarce. The battle you fought was not against your family, but a fight against the destiny of the state, and today we have come out victorious.”

The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, prayed for wisdom for leaders so they can be able to deliver dividend of democracy.