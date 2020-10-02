Akwa Ibom News/Politics, National Assembly

ANNANG PEOPLE SEEK CREATION OF ITAI STATE

R-L: Sir Emem Akpabio, Chairman BOT, Ati Annang Foundation, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and Chairman, Senate ad-hoc Committee on Constitutional Review, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in the National Assembly and another member of the Itai State creation delegation

The Annang speaking people of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, 23/09/2020, presented a memorandum to the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Constitutional Review demanding the creation of ITAI State from the present Akwa Ibom State.

Leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ati Annang Foundation, Emem Akpabio, made the presentation through Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in the National assembly, Senator Chris Ekpenyong.

According to him, the people of the old Annang province led by representatives from Ati Annang, Afe Annang, Afe Nkuku Annang and Annang leaders of thought decided to submit a proposal and memorandum for the creation of a state to be called and addressed as ITAI STATE from the present Akwa Ibom state with its capital at Ikot Ekpene.

They explained that the Annang nation remains one of the oldest nation or nationality having homogeneous aborigines with a population of 1.1 million (projected from the provisional figures of the 1991 National census) covering the eight local government Areas of Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, Obot Akara, Ukanafun and Oruk Anam.

Sir Emem Akpabio, Chairman BOT, Ati Annang Foundation

Emem Akpabio said they have confidence in the 9th National Assembly for the realization of the proposed State, noting that the proposed State would be economically viable in the areas of agriculture, solid minerals, livestock and human resources.

The memorandum for the creation of ITAI state became necessary because, over the years, the administration of Nigeria has been accomplished through the creation of units that make for political and socio-economic development.”

“It will be fair, just and equitable for the people of the old Annang province that had been overlooked during the various state creation exercises to be granted their wishes just like other old provinces.”

Asked if the memorandum has the backing of the three Senators from Akwa Ibom State, he explained that it has been endorsed by all members of the National Assembly from the zone.

Deputy Senate President and Chairman, Senate ad-hoc Committee on Constitutional Review, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, discussing with the Itai State creation delegation in his office at the Nigerian Senate Chambers, Abuja

Source: Tom Fredfish (Facebook)

