OCHOR OCHOR FOUNDATION DOLES OUT N5 MILLION TO MARKET WOMEN IN UKWUANI

Obiaruku/Nigeria: The Ochor Ochor Foundation has doled out the sum of N5 million Naira to members of the Market Women Association, Ukwuani Local Government Chapter, as part of its efforts to encourage the women in their trades, in an event held at Obiaruku, on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The event was the second phase of the foundations empowerment programme to the people of Ukwuani, after the first one held in December, 2019, when 22 Girls and Women were empowered with different equipment in the area of Hairdressing, Tailoring and Cash to start off.

In his remark, the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor said the second phase, targeting 141 beneficiaries from the 10 wards of the constituency, was to help the women in their various businesses and the money should be judiciously invested to further boost their living standard and others.

He reminded them that successes in individual businesses, will not only be improving on the social economy life of their homes and close relations, but also the economy of their community and that of Ukwuani.

He stated the empowerment is part of the Greater Delta Agenda, of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as he has focused on the empowerment of Deltans through Entrepreneurial trainings, and support for existing businesses.

Hon Ochor further stated that the success story of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his election victory at the 2019 House of Assembly Election cannot be complete without acknowledging the contribution of the market women and other similar groups, which he said will also be recognised in due time.

The occasion depicted the excitement of the benefitting women who were adorned in a green white green uniform dress code.

Reacting to the kind gesture from the Ochor Ochor Foundation, the Delta State Commissioner for Women affairs, Mrs. Flora Alatan thanked the Deputy Speaker for keying into Governor Okowa’s mission to decongest the labour market in the state to the barest minimum, acknowledging the fact that the lawmaker recognised women as intelligent organisers.

Also speaking, the Market Women Association, Ukwuani Chapter and Women Leader PDP UKwuani Local Government Area, Lady Betty Atagoshi, pointed out that women are power houses for any economic growth in the society so empowering the women means empowering the nation at large.

She pledged their continued support for the PDP, Okowa administration and Rt. Hon.Christopher Ochor Ochor for his unreserved commitment to the Women and Ukwuani.

Highpoints of the Ochor Ochor Foundation empowerment programme phase two for Market Women Association Ukwuani Chapter was the Presentation of the Five Million naira cash to the body, decoration of the deputy speaker, as well as side attraction by comedian Frank the Don and other cultural displays.

The occasion was attended by the Member Representing Ndokwa West State Constituency, Hon. Charles Emetulu, Uvwie State Constituency, Hon Solomon Irakpata, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Chika Ossai, State Vice Chairman and Chairman of Delta North Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dcn. Moses Idu, the state Secretary of the Party, and the State Woman Leader, amongst other dignitaries.