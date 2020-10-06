Borno: GOV ZULUM HAS ALWAYS IDENTIFIED WITH ARMY – Buratai

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has always been identifying with the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency in the northeast, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai declared at the combined 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters Chief of Army Staff Conference held in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

“At this point, I want to thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, for honouring our invitation and for always identifying with us on the collective effort to defeat terrorism and criminalities in the northeast”, Buratai said.

Governor Zulum was the special guest of honour at the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Conference for senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

In his address, Governor Zulum assured the military of his continued commitment in the fight against insurgency.

“In line with my 10 cardinal agenda for good governance, Borno State Government shall maintain and sustain its role as a key stakeholders in the activities and operations of Nigerian Army through provision of all the needed support and morale boosting mechanism to all security operatives involved in the fight against insurgency to end Boko Haram crisis”, Governor Zulum reiterated.

The Governor also urged Nigerian Army to take the war to the insurgents, not repelling continously.

“I urge the Nigerian Army to take the war to all hideouts of Boko Haram. The army should not wait and give the insurgents the opportunity of first attack. You should as a matter of policy embark upon clinical clearance operation after successful execution of attacks”, Zulum said.

The Governor commended the effort of the Nigerian Military in the counter insurgency operations in the northeast.

“Let me commend the renewed effort and vigour of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency and urge you to sustain the momentum”, he said.

The Governor also appreciated the support of the President and Commander-In-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, to the armed forces.

“I wish to, on behalf of all the people of Borno State, appreciate Mr. President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Armed Forces in general and the Nigerian Army in particular for their counter insurgency operations in Borno State”, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum laid the foundations for the construction of six blocks of 60 units, three bedroom flats along Maiduguri – Kano road to be used as residence for doctors working with the state hospitals.