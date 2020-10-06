RIVERS GOVT APPROVES PROPOSAL TO REMODEL GOVERNMENT COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL BORIKIRI

Rivers State Government has adopted the proposal for the remodelling and renovation of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

The proposal was submitted to Governor Nyesom Wike by the President of the Old Boys Association of the school, Dr. Noble Abe at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The proposal contains Architectural Designs, Structural Outlooks, Mechanical Details and the Bill of Quantities.

A statement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed that receiving the proposal on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike commended the Old Students for their determination to work with government to restore the lost glory of their Alma Mater.

The Governor said the restoration of the school would promote quality education for children in the State.

He pointed out that his administration would continue to spend money on projects that would impact directly on the people.

“You have shown passion with your commitment to see that your former school is restored. What you are doing is not for yourselves but for the interest of the entire State.

“If the immediate past administration which spent N4 Billion naira to build one school had paid attention to old schools we will not be talking about remodelling now.

“Let me assure you that we will do everything we can to restore Government Comprehensive Secondary School Borikiri and also restore the lost glory of other schools like Enitonia High School”, he stated.

The Governor assured that reconstruction work would begin immediately at the school and directed the State Commissioner for Education to work with the Association to realise the proposal.

President of the Old Boys Association, Dr. Noble Abe said the proposal contained what they believe would assist government to restore the school.

He noted that the Wike administration is the first government to pay attention to the school that has been abandoned for nearly 60 years.

Mr. Abe pledged the willingness of the association to work with government to realise a total remodelling and renovation of the school.