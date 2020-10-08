Education: DELTA STATE MINISTRY OF BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION IS NOT RECRUITING TEACHERS – Ukah

The attention of the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has again been drawn to an earlier post on WhatsApp and the current rumours making the rounds that the ministry is recruiting teachers.

A statement by the Commissioner in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba advised members of the public to disregard the post and the rumours as it is the handiwork of scammers who are out to deceive and possibly defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

For the avoidance of doubt, Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is not recruiting teachers. If the ministry is to embark on a recruitment exercise, it will not be announced through WhatsApp message but through officially approved government mass media.

The statement recalled that when the state government recruited 1,000 teachers last year, the recruitment announcement was not done via WhatsApp but through official publications in the media.