IGHALO MAKES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD, AS MAN UTD RELEASE TEAM LIST

Nigeria international and Manchester United’s number 25, Odion Jude IGHALO, has made the 25-members Man Utd Champions League Squad, as the 25th player.

The Man Utd Champions League Squad is:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Dan James, Facundo Pellestri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo

Standby: Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood are eligible, after being included on the B List.

Congratulations Odion Ighalo. The dream is still on.