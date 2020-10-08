OBOREVWORI FELICITATES NEWLY ELECTED DELTA STATE NUJ EXCO 

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the newly elected Exco of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker said that; “I want to warmly salute members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council who were elected on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 to pilot the affairs of the Union for the next three years”.

The Speaker while calling on the newly elected Exco, led by Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, who was returned as Chairman for a second term to be magnanimous in victory said that; ” The long awaited election of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ ) has come and gone and it is my appeal to the newly elected Exco to extend the hand of fellowship to all those who contested in the election, but did not win and in same vein to sincerely implore those who did not win to see the election as brotherly contest and join forces with the new Exco to move Delta State NUJ to greater heights”.

According to the Statement also; ” The Union Chairman should carry everybody along. There should be no Victor, no Vanquished. Those that lost out in the election should offer their ideas to members of the new Exco in order to make the Delta State NUJ envy of others. The unity existing in the Union must be sustained by all members of the Delta State NUJ”.

“I commend all members of the Union for the peaceful conduct of the election and it is now time for all hands to be on deck to move the Delta State NUJ to the next level. Once again, congratulation to the newly elected Exco and all members of the Union for a successful election”, he said.