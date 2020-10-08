Security: RIVERS CP CONSTITUTES FIVE-MAN TASKFORCE FOR ENFORCEMENT OF IGP’s DIRECTIVE ON FSARS, OTHER TACTICAL UNITS OPERATIONS

RIVERS CP CONSTITUTES A 5 MAN TASKFORCE FOR THE ENFORCEMENT OF THE IGP’s DIRECTIVE ON THE OPERATIONS OF FSARS AND OTHER TACTICAL UNITS.

The Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, CP Joseph G. Mukan psc (+) has constituted a 5 man Task Team to enforce the clear Directives of the Inspector General of Police to ensure due compliance.

The Task Team was constituted today after a meeting with all the Head of the Tactical Units in the Command with a marching order by the CP to lecture their men or else face the full weight of the law.

2. Members of the Enforcement Team were drawn from across the Command and will be headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.

They are as follows:-

ACP Innocent Umerie — AC Ops (The Head)– 08033825393

CSP Chris Amanyi (CP Monitoring Unit)– 08035437061

SP Daramola Kazeem (O/C Surveillance CP Monitoring Unit)— 08033035204

SP Nnamdi Omoni – Police PRO – 08033396538

Police Control Room — 08032003514, 08098880134

ASP Bernard Okonkor (Human Rights/CRU)–08036678619.

INSPR. Kwagha Nathaniel (SCID)

The Taskforce is Charged with the following Responsibilities.

To immediately commence the enforcement of the IGP’s

Directives on FSARS and other Tactical Units

To embark on Routine Checks and Visits to all the Formations and Departments belonging to SARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units and ensure that they are in full compliance.

To arrest and bring to Justice any erring Officer.

To liaise with Area Commanders and other Senior Officers, in the

course of carrying out their duties.

To make their contact lines open and available and be prepared

to respond as quickly as possible, complaints arising from the

unprofessional conduct of personnel of these units.

To report and compile all cases of Disobedience or Default and forward same to the Commissioner of Police for appropriate action.

Once again the CP wishes to assure the residents of the State that the Command under his watch will do all within its power to Police with integrity and human face, while appealing for cooperation and support to realize the total branding and reformation of the FSARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units.

SP NNAMDI OMONI

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

RIVERS STATE COMMAND

PORT HARCOURT

7/10/2020