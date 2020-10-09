RIVERS GOVT APPROVES REACTIVATION OF KEY HEALTH FACILITIES, RATIFIES DRAFT BILL ON RENAMING FACILITIES; REAL MADRID FOOTBALL ACADEMY TO START ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES IN DECEMBER 2020

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the immediate reactivation of the Kelsey Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital in the State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim disclosed this today while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, October 9th, 2020.

Pastor Nsirim said council took the decision to revitalize the health facilities to boost healthcare delivery.

He stated that work would commence at the facilities which had remained dormant for some time for the overall benefit of Rivers people.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacheaus Adangor said council also approved a draft bill to give legal backing to buildings and facilities which had earlier been renamed after prominent sons of the State and those from other parts of the country.

According to him, the buildings and facilities include, the former Produce House at Moscow Road, renamed Chief Emmanuel Aguma (JP) House, Waterlines House at Olu-Obasanjo Road, renamed Chief P.G. Warmate House, the Judges Quarters at Elelenwo Street in New GRA, renamed Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma SAN, Judges Quarters.

Others, he said, are the Liberation Stadium, Elekahia which is renamed General Yakubu Gowon Stadium and the Old Aba Road also renamed General Yakubu Gowon Road.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku said council also decided that the Real Madrid Football Academy would commence academic activities from December, 2020.

According to him, council directed that the Ministry of Education should liaise with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Real Madrid Football Academy to determine the number of teachers that would be needed in the school.

He said the recruitment would be carried out by a consultant to ensure that only qualified teachers are hired.

Professor Ebeku stated that qualified teachers would help to achieve the vision behind the Academy and also promote quality education.

Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye described the commencement of activities at the school as a dream come through for sports development not only in the State but Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed happiness that one of the developmental strides of Governor Wike in sports development has materialized.

According to him, his ministry will commence the process of receiving applications and recruitment of those that will be the pioneer students of the academy.