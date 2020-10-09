RIVERS GOVT LIFTS CURFEW ON BONNY ISLAND

Rivers State Government has lifted the three months old curfew imposed on Bonny Local Government Area on July 10th, 2020.

A Press Statement, signed by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications and issued October 9, 2020, disclosed that the lifting of the curfew is with immediate effect, even as the statement advised Security Agencies to take note of the directive and act accordingly.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike, in a statewide broadcast to Rivers people, had imposed a mandatory night time curfew on Bonny Local Government Area and Onne in Eleme Local Government, which commenced on July 10th, 2020, from 8pm – 6am, till further notice.

The curfew had become necessary in order to sustain the progress made by the state, during the period of the lockdown on Bonny Island and Onne by the Rivers State Government, which lasted from June 21st, 2020 – July 6th, 2020, and helped tremendously to curb the community spread of Covid-19 in those flashpoint areas.

The lockdown was lifted on July 7th, 2020 and the curfew came into effect three days later.

The statement lifting the curfew on Bonny local government area is published in full below:

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Rivers State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Bonny Local Government Area with immediate effect.

Security Agencies are hereby advised to take note of the directive and act accordingly.

Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information and Communications

October 9, 2020