OKOWA TASKS CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION ON VALUE RE-ORIENTATION

Delta Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for value re-orientation in the civil service of the state to achieve effective service delivery and good governance.

Okowa gave the charge on Monday, October 12th, in Asaba, while swearing in the Chairman and members of the state’s Civil Service Commission (CSC), with Chief Nkem Okwuofu as Chairman.

Other members of the Commission are Chief (Mrs) Roseline Amioku, Comrade Olumami Oyibo, Dr.Lawrence Pemu and Mr .Mike Oputa.

He said the inauguration of the commission membership was in accordance with Chapter vi, Part ii (B), Section 195 (A) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Okowa urged the commission to make a mind-set change among the workforce in the civil service top priority, reminding it that civil service remained the main vehicle for the implementation of government policies and programmes.

He told the members of the commission to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their duties faithfully, transparently and without bias, prejudice and favouritism.

He said that his administration had made considerable progress in reshaping and repositioning the civil service to ensure resource optimisation, prudent management, judicial allocation of resources, excellent service delivery, good governance-based on strict adherence to due processes.

The governor said the commission was a mixture of old and new members, selected after a rigorous screening process, adding that they were persons of vast knowledge and experience in public service as well as reputable community leaders.

“It is also for continual appraisal of our structures and processes and professional work ethic that places a high premium on professionalism and competence.

“Others include development of leadership skills across all strata of the civil service establishment, renewed focus on organisational capacity through synergy among various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government for efficient, effective and timely service delivery and zero tolerance for inefficiency.

“Just three months ago, we unveiled the Civil Service Regulations 2019 in our continuing efforts to build and sustain an effective, efficient, highly skilled, merit-driven, and integrity-based public service that is responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“The new ultra-modern Central Secretariat Complex is nearing completion. When completed, this secretariat will give a massive boost to synergy among MDAs, enhance inter-ministerial coordination and drive operational efficiency through reduction in the cost of governance,’’ he said.

To the commission, Okowa reiterated the point that the most urgent need in the civil service today was values reorientation.

“I urge you to make that as your priority as you assume office. Our people need to have a mind-set change as a matter of exigency when it comes to government work.

“We have made some progress but there is still much more to do when it comes to dealing with the recurring decimals of absenteeism, godfatherism, nepotism, eye service, waste and inefficiency that have plagued the Civil Service.

“For you to have a chance at combating these vices, you will need to work as a team and be resolute in your resolve to change the narrative of the civil service for good.

“You must rise above divisive tendencies, petty politics, and power tussle for that to happen. I trust that you will make the right choices and take the right decisions that will put the Delta State Civil Service on a new height,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the commission’s members, Okwuofu thanked the governor for finding them fit and deserving for the job.

She pledged unalloyed support, loyalty and dedication of the commission to the attainment of the governor’s Stronger Delta agenda.