WE’LL MAKE RIVERS UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE THE BEST, SAYS GOV WIKE

* Admission Of Pioneer Students To Commence Soon

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his administration will provide basic infrastructure that will make the College of Medical Sciences of the State University one of the best in the country.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications disclosed that Governor Wike gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by representatives of the Board of the College at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, October 12, 2020.

He stated that government would ensure that students admitted into the college enjoy uninterrupted academic activities.

“The students will not be stagnated because the school will be made fully functional with both infrastructure and learning equipment.

“We are setting up the basic foundation for you to build on. The Medical College is my dream and I will provide everything required to make sure it is fully functional.

“It is very expensive to run a Medical College but we are not deterred. We shall build the hostels as requested as soon as we get the designs.

“We are making Ashes to Ashes Mortuary to be available for the training of pathologists. The Dental and Maxilo-Facial Hospital will also be part of the College.

“The Mother and Child Hospital is the best health facility now. It will not be run like the regular government hospital. It will be privately managed but will be available to students for their training, ” he stated.

Governor Wike noted that the call for University autonomy should also include how to generate funds internally to administer the institutions.

He stated that university managements cannot be asking government for assistance all the time if they manage their internally generated revenue properly.

Commenting on the recent pronouncement by the Federal Government on a new salary scale for teachers, Governor Wike said it would create crisis for the country’s educational system.

He pointed out that it was good to give teachers special attention because of their strategic role in the society but such policy should be properly implemented.

He stated that the clamour for a new revenue formula by States has not received any attention by the Federal Government despite the obvious need for the review.

Instead, he said, the Federal Government, is imposing a new financial burden on the States without consulting them.

According to him, while it is good to give teachers a new salary scale, it is also important not to politicise such a sensitive issue.

In his speech, Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu thanked the Governor for his support to the institution.

He noted that with the approval of the Governor, the College of Medical Sciences has qualified staff to provide training for students.

“I commend you for solving the problems of staffing. We now have 14 Professors, three Readers, 30 Seniors Lecturers, 106 Lecturers 1 and 2 plus 74 Technicians,” he said.

The Vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Nlerum Okogbule said recent academic rating has placed the university sixth in the country.

Also speaking, the Provost of the Medical College, Professor Chituru Orluwena said with the approval granted the College to train medical students, admission would commence this academic session.