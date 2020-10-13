EDUCATION: Ukah Warns Delta Private School Proprietors Against Resumption Of KG 1-3 Pupils

Private school owners in Delta State have been warned against the resumption of academic activities for nursery/pre-primary (KG 1-3) pupils as anyone who goes contrary to the directive of the state government will be sanctioned appropriately.

Handing down the warning in Asaba in a statement on Tuesday, 13/10/2020, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that officials of the ministry have been ordered to visit private schools in the state to fish out defaulters.

He noted that the state is implementing phased resumption of schools because of the Covid-19 pandemic and critical stakeholders in the education sector are of the opinion that nursery/pri-primary pupils will resume academic activities in January 2021.

Mr. Ukah advised parents and guardians not to take their children and wards in the aforementioned classes to school as government has not approved the resumption of academic activities for them.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner cautioned private school proprietors who are contravening state government’s directive to retrace their steps or face appropriate punishment.