RIVERS PROFESSIONALS COMMEND DEVELOPMENT STRIDES OF GOV WIKE

The leadership of Rivers Professionals Forum has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for what they described as his audacious efforts to transform the lives of Rivers people.

They expressed their commendation after inspecting some on-going projects in the State on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed in a statement that the Leader of the Forum, Hon. Enemi George, said it is baffling to see Governor Wike developing the State fearlessly in the face of dwindling revenue accruing to the State.

Hon. George who is also the member representing Asari-Toru Constituency Two in the Rivers State House of Assembly noted that the Governor has remarkably achieved the urban renewal programme intended to restore the lost glory of Port Harcourt.

“We have gone to the various sites. We have seen and can measure the extent of work that has been done.

“What we have seen today can best be described as an infrastructural revolution. We saw five iconic flyover bridges going on at the same time. The Rumuogba flyover bridge is the longest of such flyovers in the State.

“This is an audacious effort to transform the lives of Rivers people.

What is shocking is that it is happening at the time the revenue from federal allocation to the State is dwindling.

“As professionals in the State, we are non State actors. We believe that we are part of a system and we want to see a system that works.

“We are seeing massive projects, and real investment in the life of our people. We are happy with what we have seen. The Governor has done very well”, he said.

On his part, Rivers State Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Prince Nyekwere described as awesome the accommodation facility provided by the Rivers State Government on owner- occupier basis for Judges.

“With this, they will concentrate on their jobs. This will reduce a lot of pressure on them. Any Judge that lives here and is worth his salt will give quality judgement”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), Okrika Branch, Golden Tamuno said the projects are people oriented and would address critical socio-economic challenges.

“The flyover bridges, Mother and Child Hospital and the Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma Judges Quarters are critical projects.

“The very essence of the existence of a city is to have the convenience to move around and retire home in good time. Road network is part of the indices of a civilised society.

“This is taking away pressure from the corporate bodies, private individuals, and from those who do not have vehicles. This is what makes life worth living and businesses to thrive.

“About the houses built for Judges, it will actually encourage the Bench to do their work with rest of mind. With it, they can and should deliver justice on time.

Mrs. Sophia Harry who is a safety professional noted the safety standards in all the projects inspected.

She commended the Governor for insisting that such provisions be put in place for the overall good of the people.

The Rivers Professionals inspected the Rebisi, GRA Junction, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover projects, Mother and Child Hospital and the Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma Judges Quarters.

Other projects inspected include, the urban renewal programme at the Old and New Government Reservation Areas in the State capital.