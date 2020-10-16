ACCOLADES AS PDP NDOKWA WEST VISITS WARD THREE – By Barth Ozah

Political bigwigs under the platform of People’s Democratic Party PDP, in ward 3 Ndemili, Ndokwa West LGA on Thursday, October 15th, played host to the executive committee of the party at the LGA.

The party faithful who hosted the Chief Lucky Okuji led executive at the secretariat in the ward, were practically in a joyous mood given the peace and tranquillity they have enjoyed under the leadership of Chief Sam Osasa who, through the support of the ward leaders, has been able to unite the party as one indivisible family.

The visiting Chairman, Okuji who was visibly enthusiastic of the unity displayed by the party faithful in the ward, commended the ward leader, Chief Osasa and the ward chairman, Mr. Odagwe Sunday for ensuring that the party remain strong in the ward.

The LGA chairman expressed delight that despite the devastating effects of covid19, no one was a victim, adding that ward three has always remained unique and committed to the ideas of PDP.

“For some time now we have not been able to meet as family the way we used to due to covid19 pandemic but thank God just like the Isrealites no one was missing after the covid19 ‘war’.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has asked us to tell all the aspirants for the forthcoming council election to exercise restraint in their aspirations. The leaders should meet and look inward to prune down the aspirants to avoid unnecessary expenses because we are one family.

“We want all the villages and units in the ward to be having meetings regularly so as to continue to build confidence among party members. We want one hundred percent participation of all party members.”

He urged those that have been given appointments in different levels to reach out to others as everyone cannot have position at a time.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Osasa reiterated the commitments of ward three leaders and party faithful to the PDP ideology, stressing that time has come for the ward to be recognized and be allowed to produce the council chairman.

He however harped on the need for the state government to help complete the Owa-Utagba-Uno road, which is so dear to the people of Ndemili to enable them connect with their ancestral community of Utagba- Uno.

In his welcome address, the Ward Chairman, Mr. Sunday Odagwe thanked the visiting chairman and his executive committee for finding out time to visit the ward.

“Ward three is one of the biggest ward in the LGA, and we have not produced Commissioner, House of Assembly member or Council Chairman, we need one this time.”

He equally appealed to the Chairman to help reach out to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to ensure that the Owa-Utagba-Uno road is completed just as he thanked Chief Osasa for his untiring effort towards the development of the area.

Other goodwill messages also came from Chiefs Samuel Okom, Patrick Ogbedo and Engr. Dan Ossai who equally commended the party faithful for gracing the occasion.