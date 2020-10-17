Delta News, SARS, Security

#EndSARS Protests: DELTA SETS UP PANEL TO INVESTIGATE POLICE BRUTALITY, EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLINGS

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the constitution of an 8 – man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra – judicial killings in Delta State from victims of the Nigeria Police Special Anti – Robbery Squard (SARS) or any other police unit, with a view to delivering justice to them.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, the panel has Justice Celestina Ogisi (Retired) as Chairman and Mr Omamuzo Erebe as Secretary.

The members are AIG David Igbido (Retired), Mr Harrison Gwamnishu representing the youth, Comrade Godwin Oyovweadjebore representing students, Mr Freedom Atsepoyi representing the CSO, Ambassador Eris Jewo – Ibi representing the CSO and Mr Nicholas Osadolor representing the Human Rights Commission.

The panel, which is to be inaugurated on Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Exco chambers, Governnent House, Asaba, at 10: 45am, is to ascertain the validity of each case and recommend appropriate compensations or other remedies for victims of police brutality.

