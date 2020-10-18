Education: DELTA GOVT COMMITTED TO MAKING SCHOOLS MORE FUNCTIONAL – Ukah

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration is irrevocably committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are driven towards making schools more functional for the overall benefits of the people of the state.

Mr. Ukah, who stated this in Asaba when some stakeholders from Ebu Community, known as Ebu Collectives, in Oshimili North Local Government Area paid him a courtesy visit, urged the people to continue to play their supportive roles in ensuring that schools in their areas were made attractive particularly for teachers even as he reiterated that government would not condone the negative attitude of some teachers who often seek transfer to their preferred location of interest.

While saying that blocks of classrooms at the permanent site of Ebu Grammar School, Ebu, would comfortably accommodate the number of students in the community, Mr. Ukah urged the community to clear the grasses around the premises and the road leading to the permanent site of the school for the purpose of accessibility by the students and teachers just as he lauded the community for drilling a borehole in the school.

He said that his ministry would interface with the Direct Labour Agency to create access road to the school and maintained that the school should be fumigated for the safety of the children.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner stressed the need for communities, especially stakeholders in such areas to ensure consistent sensitization of their people to protect school facilities from vandalism through effective ownership.

Mr. Ukah, who advised parents to always encourage their children in order for them to have reorientation about the value of education and the need for them to embrace school, assured that his ministry would intensify it’s school mentoring programme to enable children maximize it’s advantage in achieving their potentials in life .

Earlier, the President of Ebu Collectives, Barr. Tom Nwakalor, commended the state government for the development work in the permanent site of the Ebu Grammar School and appealed to government for the completion of the administrative block in the school as well as equip the school with the needed furniture for the children.

Barr. Nwakalor, who recalled that before missionary schools were returned to their original owners, St. Paul Grammar School was the only secondary school in the community, stated that as a result of the establishment of Ebu Grammar School, two of the primary schools in the community had to be operating in one of the primary schools to enable the other one to be used temporarily for the Ebu Grammar School.

Also speaking, Dr. Kemi Emina said that they had to partner with government to bring development to their people bearing in mind that government alone could not do everything and appreciated the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for identifying with the community.