Breaking: RIVERS GOVT ACCUSES AMAECHI’S APC FACTION OF ALLEGED PLOT TO DESTROY LIVES, PROPERTY DURING #EndSARS PROTEST TOMORROW, OCT 20

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rivers State Government has received intelligence report that the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to capitalise on tomorrow’s #EndSARS protest to cause the destruction of lives and property in the State.

The recruited protesters who would be carrying placards with inscriptions: “#EndSARS,” and “End Unemployment ” have been fully mobilized to cause the planned mayhem.

It is worthy of note that #EndSARS protest in the State has not only been peaceful but has also received overwhelming support from the government and people of the State.

Surprisingly, Rotimi Amaechi who did everything to frustrate the implementation of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS operatives in the State, is now turning around to “support” #EndSARS protest.

We wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call

Rotimi Amaechi, who is not happy that Rivers State has remained peaceful since the nation-wide protests began, to order.

Security Agencies are also enjoined to be aware of the plot by Amaechi and his cohorts to hijack the #EndSARS protest.

Local Government Chairmen are to remain alert and ensure that youths in their Local Government Areas are not used to carry out any form of destruction.

Rivers youths, who are the genuine and patriotic protesters, must understand the evil antics of these enemies of the State and reject their ulterior motives.

Our detractors do not want us to enjoy the peace that the government and security agencies have worked very hard to achieve. We must resist their devilish plots by remaining law abiding.

We remain irrevocably committed to our stand against the atrocities of the now disbanded SARS.

All well-meaning citizens of the State are hereby advised to vehemently oppose any attempt by any individual or group to make our dear State to suffer violence.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

October 19, 2020