Ukah Tasks Oshimili North PDP Leaders, Faithful On Unity

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has urged the people of Oshimili North Local Government Area to be united and speak with one voice in their support for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Ukah, who gave the advice on Friday in Akwukwu-Igbo, the Headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area, during a PDP meeting, said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done lots of developmental projects in the local government and therefore deserves the support of the people.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, who was represented by his Personal Assistant, Mr. Ifeanyi Eluemunor, while reiterating his love and commitment to the progress of Oshimili North, commended Chief Nduka Ogwuda leadership of the PDP in the local government for the manner they had been piloting the affairs of the party to several electoral victories, just as he called for more unity among party faithful in the area.

In her remarks, the member representing Oshimili North constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Princess Pat Ajudua, expressed appreciation to the people for the 100% support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and all elected members of the party during the last general election.

She urged continued support for the Governor and the party to ensure delivery of more dividends of democracy for the people as the government is poised to meet the needs of the people.

In his own remarks, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, lauded the people of Oshimili North for their overwhelming support for the administration of Senator Okowa and advised party faithful in the area and the people in general to continue to rally round the governor.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party in the local government, Chief Nduka Ogwuda, emphasized the need for all members of the party to work together, shun divisive tendencies and embrace things that would bring more development to the council.

Chief Ogwuda particularly urged ward chairmen of the party to enlighten their people on the essence of unity of purpose at all times as well as hold regular meetings with party faithful.

Others who spoke at the meeting included Hon. Innocent Esenweze and former Chairman of the party in the local government, Hon. Felix Ndukwe, among others.