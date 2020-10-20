EndSARS Protests: GOV WIKE SETS UP JUDICIAL PANEL OF ENQUIRY ON POLICE BRUTALITY, HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has approved the setting up of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuse perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) in the State.

Members of the Commission are:

1. Hon. Justice C.I. Uriri (rtd) – Chairman

2. Mrs Florence Amiesimaka (FIDA)

3. Tonye Ibisiki, Esq, (Nigerian Bar Association)

4. Karl Chinedu Uchegbu (Civil Society)

5. Chijioke Ihunwo (Youth Group)

6. Rev. Richard Opara (Religious Group)

7. Mrs Bella Ebeku (Women Group)

8. Dr. George Nwaeke (Secretary) and

9. Barr. Somiete Inko-Tariah (Counsel to the Commission)

Members of the Commission are to be sworn in on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House at 12noon. They are to be seated at 11.30a.m.

Those to be sworn in are expected to attend unaccompanied.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

October 20, 2020