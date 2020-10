GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has approved the following appointments:

1. Mr. Ernest Chinwo, General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation and

2. Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant(Media) to the Governor.

All the appointments take immediate effect.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

October 20, 2020