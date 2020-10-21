21ST OCTOBER, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

RIVERS NUJ HAILS APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AS GM, SPECIAL ASSISTANT

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has hailed the appointment of Chief Ernest Chinwo as General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (publisher of The Tide) and Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, as Special Assistant to the Governor on Media.

The two gentlemen are experienced journalists and members of the NUJ, Rivers State Council.

The Union, in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, said the appointment of its two members by Governor Nyesom Wike was a welcome development.

The statement described the two appointments as putting a square peg in a square hole, given the track records of the two appointees in journalism profession and their commitments to duties.

Chief Ernest Chinwo, until his appointment, was the South South Bureau Chief of Thisday Newspapers and chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ in Rivers State, while Kevin Ebiri was the immediate past Bureau Chief of The Guardian Newspapers, South South, and a well grounded professional.

“The two men, without doubt, are well equipped to handle their new assignments professionally”, the statement assured.

The Council commended Governor Wike for “this wonderful gesture and urged him to inject more professionals in his administration”.

While congratulating Chief Chinwo and Mr Ebiri on their appointments, the NUJ charged them to deploy their wealth of experience in journalism profession to their new assignments with utmost candour and humility.

Signed

Stanley Job Stanley

Chairman

08033381236

Ike Wigodo

Secretary

08068762396