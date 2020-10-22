Curfew: RIVERS GOVT GIVES GUIDELINES FOR BANKS, BUSINESS OPERATIONS

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

It has come to the attention of the Rivers State Government that some members of the Business Community are using the curfew imposed in some parts of the State as an excuse to cripple government and economic activities.

Commercial Banks and other businesses are supposed to be open for normal services.

Therefore, Commercial Banks where government accounts are

operated are advised not to join those involved in any unpatriotic act or lose their patronage.

For the avoidance of doubt, curfew was imposed only at Oyigbo Local Government Area, Mile One, Mile Two, Iloabuchi, Emenike Ikokwu and Oil Mill areas of Port Harcourt.

All other parts of the State are expected to be fully open for business.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

October 22, 2020